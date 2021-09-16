and Raqesh Bapat have been in the news right from the time Bigg Boss OTT started. They were each other’s connections and during one Sunday Ka Vaar, they even confessed that they were in a relationship. Now, in a new clip that has emerged online, Raqesh is seen telling her ‘I love you’. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin reveals she would have dated Pratik Sehajpal if she was not married; says 'Kha jati isko main'

Shamita asks Raqesh to say a few good things about her. As Raqesh was thinking what to say and was taking some time, Shamita jokingly hit him and said, "You take so long to say something nice?" After a long pause, Raqesh told Shamita, "Je t'aime." It's French for I love you. A visibly shocked Shamita then asks Raqesh is even knows what it means and he says that he does. Shamita is left speechless. Have a look at the video below:



Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Moose Jattana aka Muskaan Jattana spoke about their bond. Her opinion might not be what the junta feels. She said, "I found Raqesh and Shamita's relationship quite boring. I feel ye baat karne layak hi nahi hai because ye interesting hi nahi tha. Aur mera koi lena dena nahi hai unse."

When asked if she feels was biased towards Shamita, Moose said, "I don't know why he has been but I do think he has been biased. I feel that is unnecessary. Shamita is not a good player and I don't know why people like her so much. I don't know why he has been doing it but I feel reality show should be a reality show. This is fake reality. It is for people to show how they are but if these people keep putting their own views then what is use of reality shows."