Things are getting tougher in the Bigg Boss OTT house. In a discussion with Nishant Bhat, over the people to be named for the nomination task, Raqesh said he wants to take Pratik's Sehajpal's name. When Nishant probes him why not Shamita, he says she is weaker than him physically. Nishant says it's absolutely a wrong statement. All the contestants have a huge debate on this. Pratik is the most agitated and gets into a big argument with Raqesh.

As you might be aware, all connections are free now to play their individual game as per their thoughts and strategy. The buzzer to change connection was removed from the house. So now, all contestants – Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, , and Pratik Sehajpal will have to play individually. It seems this has impacted the bonds between former connections – Neha and Pratik and also Raqesh and Shamita. It will be interesting to see how the contestants go about playing the game now.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, The Khabri went on to claim that Shamita and Raqesh have been promised straight entry to Bigg Boss 15, hosted by . He wrote that it is perhaps the reason why they have not been eliminated till date. The Khabri said that Akshara's elimination was reportedly important for the makers to give Shamita or Raqesh a safe passage to Bigg Boss 15. The tweet read, "Eliminating #AksharaSingh was every important for @biggboss this week. If they didn't, #ShamitaShetty or #RaqeshBapat won't get entry into #BiggBoss15 as they were promised in Contract because they were getting very less votes than Akshara."