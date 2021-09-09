Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat thinks Shamita Shetty is weaker than Pratik Sehajpal. You agree? Vote now

In a discussion with Nishant, over the people to be named for the nomination task, Raqesh said he wants to take Pratik's name. When Nishant probes him why not Shamita, he says she is weaker than him physically.