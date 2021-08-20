Bigg Boss OTT will see one more elimination this week. However, it seems like Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The two are already safe from eliminations. These two are making the maximum noise on social media. As per The Real Khabri, the two are safe. He has tweeted that these two have maximum votes. These two have done shows for MTV and have an established fan base. Divya Agarwal is well-known from Splitsvilla where her bond with Priyank Sharma was the talk of the town. Pratik Sehajpal is volatile and brazen, perfect for the format of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat the worst Sanchalak? Vote now
He also reported that Divya Agarwal is constantly saying that she has not said anything derogatory about the Bhojpuri industry or to Shamita Shetty. The young lady seems adamant on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Muskaan Jattana aka Moose REVEALS she was destined to be a part of Karan Johar's show; shares her plan of action in the house [EXCLUSIVE]
On the other hand, producer Sandip Sikcand called out Pratik Sehajpal on this social media handle. He put out tweets asking how come such contestants were selected on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal's argument turns violent; pushing, shoving, blows follow – watch video
Well, whatever people feel about them they are surely ruling the show!
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.