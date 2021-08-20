Bigg Boss OTT will see one more elimination this week. However, it seems like Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The two are already safe from eliminations. These two are making the maximum noise on social media. As per The Real Khabri, the two are safe. He has tweeted that these two have maximum votes. These two have done shows for MTV and have an established fan base. Divya Agarwal is well-known from Splitsvilla where her bond with Priyank Sharma was the talk of the town. Pratik Sehajpal is volatile and brazen, perfect for the format of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat the worst Sanchalak? Vote now

He also reported that Divya Agarwal is constantly saying that she has not said anything derogatory about the Bhojpuri industry or to Shamita Shetty. The young lady seems adamant on the same.

#Divya has been continuously saying that she has not said anything abt Shamita in a manner that Karan Johar has put it across to her & she says she has never demeaned the Bhojpuri industry.

Now BB & Karan Johar need to play the clips to prove that they didn’t spice up the matter — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) August 20, 2021

On the other hand, producer Sandip Sikcand called out Pratik Sehajpal on this social media handle. He put out tweets asking how come such contestants were selected on the show.

Just when you think they cant get worse, BIGG BOSS surprises us with the worst kind of contestants - this time its this thing Pratik Shehajpal ?? Who are these people ?!! Where are they even produced !? #BiggBoss15OTT #BiggBossOTTVootSelect — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) August 17, 2021

Gawwwd !! Divya and Pratik are such baaaad actors !! The worst crying scenes I have ever seen on television. Ham ? No… !! They are full porks ?? #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) August 18, 2021

Well, whatever people feel about them they are surely ruling the show!