Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit opens up to Pratik Sehajpal on battling hormonal disorder; the two hug and call it a truce

Bigg Boss OTT is turning out to be chaotic. Moreover, there are no real friendships. Of late, we saw a huge fight between Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal which got dirty. She also dragged in his khandaan and he lost his cool calling her mentally unfit for the show. It seems Ridhima Pandit has been making frequent trips to the sick room. The two had a fight where she says she lost her control as she felt he was mocking her medical condition. It seems she is battling hormonal issues which is making things tough for her. Pratik Sehajpal understands the situation and apologizes. The two say sorry to one another and hug it out. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat a misfit for the show? Here's what Riddhi Dogra's brother Akshay Dogra has to say

As we know, things have not been easy for Ridhima Pandit of late. The actress lost her mom who was battling covid-19 for a long time. The actress says it has been the hardest phase of her life. During her stay, she has spoken about her mom once or twice. Ridhima Pandit is known for her TV shows and is a close friend of Ekta Kapoor. Pratik Sehajpal is the contestant who is making a lot of noise inside the house with his antics whether good or bad. Of late, producer Sandip Sikcand also called out Sehajpal for his behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Producer Sandiip Sikcand calls Pratik Sehajpal 'fool' and 'worst' contestant of the show

We have to see if Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal now form a strong alliance on the show. People are liking both of them as players. The first jodi of the show has been #Prakshara. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar biased towards Shamita Shetty? Fans give shocking verdict