Bigg Boss OTT: Say what! Divya Agarwal sobs hard claiming Pratik Sehajpal makes her feel uncomfortable by staring

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal broke down into tears in front of Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan and Karan Nath saying that Pratik Sehajpal keeps staring at her which makes her feel uncomfortable.