The Bigg Boss OTT has kickstarted with a massive fight between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. And it is becoming more and more intense with each passing day. From hurling abuses to taking personal jibes, Divya and Pratik have been attacking each other like never before. In a recent episode, Divya broke down into tears in front of , Zeeshan Khan and Karan Nath saying that Pratik keeps staring at her which makes her feel uncomfortable.

"Woh mujhe ghoorta rehta hai and I am not comfortable. Mere teen mushtande bhai ghar par baithkar dekh rahe hain. Aur unka kitna khoon khaul raha hoga and I can't take that. And I want to prove to them that listen if you guys are not here, I am the one who will f*** his case," Divya is heard saying in the video clip.

As Karan tries to console her, she further adds, "This is really wrong. Varun must be palpitating at home ki woh kya kar raha hai. Aur Varun usko achchhi tarah se jaanta hai... rag rag se waaqif hai uske. Uska kitna dimaag kharab ho raha hoga."

For the uninitiated, Divya and Pratik have been participants in MTV's Ace of Space season 1. The two had been at loggerheads since then and now they have taken their fight a notch higher in Bigg Boss OTT. Their fight started over kitchen duties and snowballed into insults on each other's personal and professional lives.