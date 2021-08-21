The biggest controversial reality show of the country, Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by the one of the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood, Karan Johar, is streaming live on Voot with great success. For the next six weeks, the audience not only has 24x7 exclusive access to what the celebrity contestants are up to, but can also decide their fate by giving them tasks and more. And it seems that host Karan Johar, too, wants to take some decisions over what transpires inside the Bigg Boss OTT house or, at least, who enters it, going by his recent statements. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Nishant Bhat for criticising her season 7 win; says, ‘Angoor khatte hai’ – view tweets

Interestingly, when asked which characters from his movies would he like to see contesting on Bigg Boss, KJo said "Anjali (Kajol) and Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) from would be the top two characters that I'd want to see inside the Big Boss OTT House. They have an amazing connection and that's what you need in the house currently."

Earlier, when asked whom he'd consider entering the house with if he absolutely had to, had revealed, "I don't mind entering the show with Bebo ( ) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones." This was after he was urged to reveal someone's names as KJo was pretty clear he'd never enter the house under any other circumstances.

Now, that’s one cult jodi everyone would love to see in this controversial reality show. Though best friends, Anjali and Rahul would often be at loggerheads, and it would be interesting to see how their relationship would evolve within the Big Boss OTT House, wouldn't it?