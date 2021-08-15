In the first week of Bigg Boss OTT, it is actress Urfi Javed who has been shown the door. In today's episode, Bigg Boss announced that she has been eliminated from the show. On Twitter, she is trending for the same reason. Fans are not very happy with the decision and are calling it unfair. Many are asking to get her back on the show. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai romantic scene
What are your views on her elimination? Do you think it was fair or someone else should have been out of Bigg Boss OTT house? Tweet to us and let us know. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: #SidNaaz fever grips Bigg Boss OTT, Rocket Boys teaser out, Tuck Jagadish to come on Amazon Prime Video and more
