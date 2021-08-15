In the first week of Bigg Boss OTT, it is actress Urfi Javed who has been shown the door. In today's episode, Bigg Boss announced that she has been eliminated from the show. On Twitter, she is trending for the same reason. Fans are not very happy with the decision and are calling it unfair. Many are asking to get her back on the show. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai romantic scene

Literally why are voting them if already everything is decided by @BiggBoss scripted show :((((#UrfiJaved deserves to stay #bringbackurfi — Urfi Javed ♡♡ (@UrfiArmy) August 15, 2021

#UrfiJaved baaki kayi contestants se better thi woh itni jldi jaana deserve nahi karti #BiggBossOTT — Tina? (@Raam_Jaane_) August 15, 2021

Wtf kis basis pe #UrfiJaved ko eliminate kiya ! ???? What is Raqesh doing in the show, atleast Urfi entertain krti thi. Soo unfair !!! #BiggBossOTT — ????? ??????? ?? (@kithokaraan) August 15, 2021

Can't believe #UrfiJaved was evicted..she was one of the most entertaining & chill person on there, plus she had been a fair sanchalak for the museum game, also loved her DIY creativity. I wish she'll be back on there or on the main show, when that starts later.#BiggBossOTT — ❄️⁷ (@hexuanfilter) August 15, 2021

LF was so much fun because of #UrfiJaved .. Yaar she deserved a longer stay. She was such a laughter dose and stressBuster . Ab bas boring logo ko dekho. #BBOTT #BiggBossOTT — ? н ⓐ ? ❦ (@SardiKaTheEnd) August 15, 2021

What are your views on her elimination? Do you think it was fair or someone else should have been out of Bigg Boss OTT house? Tweet to us and let us know.