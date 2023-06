Are you excited? Finally, the soaring speculations and swirling rumours surrounding the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 are going to end as the makers have decided to reveal the faces of all the contestants, which will come out today at 7 p.m. on the Jio Cinema App. Giving a hint of the contestants, JioCinema unveiled the first look of three Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 housemates with intriguing alias names such as ‘Goat’, ’Queen’, and ‘Breaking News’, asking Janta to guess the real names behind these aliases. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Nakuul Mehta to Shaheer Sheikh - 5 popular TV actors we want to see on the show

This season has already been abuzz as took the reigns as host for this season, followed by the electrifying ‘Lagi Bagi’ promo that was unveiled by the platform. With non-stop entertainment, multicamera streaming, and Janta being the asli boss, JioCinema is truly taking the OTT version of the reality phenomenon to the next level! This season is truly going to be bigger, bolder, and twice as fun starting June 17, 2023. And that's not all. To create more curiosity and excitement among fans for the show, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, all contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will be revealed at 7 p.m., only on the JioCinema app.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2; The confirmed list of Salman Khan's show?

There are a few names to be added to the list that has been making headlines: Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar, Avinash Sachdeva, Jaya Shankar, Simi Taparia, and Pooja Gor are said to be the final contestants of Salman Khan's show. Now it will be interesting to see if these names will actually be revealed so the makers can surprise the audiences.

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 promo featuring Salamn Khan created a huge amount of excitement among fans, as the superstar has been known for his hosting skills on Bigg Boss for more than 10 seasons now, and one cannot imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. It seems like the makers are aiming for the same with Bigg Boss OTT too.