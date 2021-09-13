Bigg Boss OTT: Several fans feel Divya Agarwal should win after Karan Johar declares her a frontrunner – do you agree? VOTE NOW

Divya Agarwal again stole the show on last night's episode, 12th September, of Bigg Boss OTT. Karan Johar openly declared her the only contestant who has reached the finale by playing the game solo while also warning the other contestants that their connections could cost them big time. Post this, Twitter erupted with praise for Divya, with many choosing her as the winner.