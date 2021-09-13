We've reached the final stage of Bigg Boss OTT. After five weeks of fights, controversies, bickering, shenanigans, friendships, romances, bonds bening formed, bonds being broken and countless sensational moments, we're entering the final week of Bigg Boss OTT, prior to the commencement of Bigg Boss 15, for which will return to regular hosting duties. However, before we see the return of Salman Khan, announced the final six contestants who'll be participating in the sixth and final week of his reality show, with Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, , Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and making the cut. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Fans peg Divya Agarwal to win Bigg Boss OTT, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom locks its digital release and more

Now, for the uninitiated, Divya Agarwal once again stole the show on last night's episode, 12th September, of Bigg Boss OTT, after having trended through the previous episode, too. Host Karan Johar openly declared that she's the only contestant who has reached the finale week by playing the game solo while also warning the other contestants that she's playing the game really well, whereas the connections they've formed could cost them big time come the finale.

This elicited copious support for Divya Agarwal online after her fans had already trended #AudienceLovesDivya in the previous episode, the outpouring of love on Twitter burgeoning to an extent that several of her fans as well as other viewers of the show are already pegging her to life the winner's trophy. Hence, we thought of putting the ball in your court and letting you decide if Divya Agarwal indeed is the best candidate to win Bigg Boss OTT. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and have your say by voting below: