It seems like and Raqesh Bapat have started realising their feelings for each other. Giving a break from heated arguments and ugly fights, Bigg Boss has given the male contestants a chance to impress their respective connections by doing three different tasks such as cooking a meal, loads of pampering and dinner date followed by a romantic dance sequence. And Raqesh didn't leave a stone unturned to floor Shamita by his romantic side.

In the latest promo, Raqesh was seen giving a foot massage to Shamita who couldn't stop blushing as they continued to gaze into each other's eyes. Even Divya Agarwal was left mighty impressed by their loving chemistry. He was also seen painting a tattoo on her neck and applying nail polish. Both were seen enjoying their time together.

Later, Raqesh treated Shamita with his self-cooked meal over a candle light dinner date and they were seen feeding each other in the garden area. The Bigg Boss OTT couple then left everyone crushing over them when they burned the dance floor with an intimate dance. At the end, Shamita treated Raqesh with a kiss and said she loved everything he did for her.

Raqesh and Shamita's connection recently grabbed viewers' attention with their morning 'kiss' wake-up ritual. However, in the last episode where the nomination task took place, some misunderstanding between the two emerged.

Later, Raqesh opened up about his divorce with actress Ridhi Dogra to Shamita and also talked about the problems he encountered during his childhood and adulthood. He revealed how the life-altering decision of ending his marriage has deeply affected him and further revealed how affected he was with his father's death.

Raqesh said that he also suffers from anxiety issues and said, "I have not slept for two weeks at a stretch." The actor further shared how his mother and sister were dismayed to see him in a miserable state.