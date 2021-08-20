Bigg Boss OTT is creating a lot of noise among the audience. Within two weeks, the show has witnessed friendships breaking and more. and Divya Agarwal started off as friends in the Bigg Boss OTT house, however, their bond changed soon. During the first Weekend Ka Vaar, slammed Divya Agarwal for her game play. Shamita Shetty too expressed her disappointment with Divya and then they just could not see each other in the eye. But now, it seems they have buried their hatchets. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Reports suggest that Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal already SAFE from eliminations

In yesterday's episode, we saw Shamita Shetty proposing to Divya Agarwal that they end their rivalry and start afresh. She takes the initiative and tells Divya that they should be friends with each other and let bygones be bygones. Divya appears to be upset with all the name calling and things said to her. Shamita then leaves it on Divya and lets her make the decision as to she wants to be friends or not. Later, we see both of them being cordial to each other.

Well, with so much drama, fights and arguments unfolding in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Shamita and Divya's patch-up comes as a happy surprise. Both of them are strong contestants and it will be indeed interesting to see how their friendship with shape up. Will they go back to being besties and support each other how they did in the initial days of Bigg Boss OTT? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, in yesterday's task, the housemates unanimously decided to make Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat sanchalaks. This means that they don't get to participate in the task. However, Shamita and Raqesh are the Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house.