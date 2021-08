Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Divya Agarwal's friendship goes kaput; former says 'Divya mere nazro se gir gayi hai' – watch here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

As the Bigg Boss OTT began, we thought that Divya Agarwal and would be the BFFs of this season. However, soon their bond went down the drain. We saw them fighting and how. In yesterday's episode, we saw Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal saying not so good things about each other. During Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's segment, Shamita Shetty took Divya Agarwal's name and stated that she has dropped in her eyes. Divya also did not have kind things to say. Watch the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed reacts on her 'shocking' elimination; calls Zeeshan Khan 'ek number ka backstabber' [Exclusive]