Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty fights tooth and claw with Pratik Sehajpal; says, 'I will do the f**k I want' — watch video

The new promo of Bigg Boss OTT is out. This time it is Shamita Shetty who has got into a verbal fight with Pratik Sehajpal. This is also a kitchen fight. Both the ladies Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal seem to be lashing out at Pratik Sehjapal. The former tells him that it is sexist to assume that a woman's job is only cooking. We says we are not cooks here but making food out of love. The argument gets nasty. She tells Pratik Sehajpal that he does not own the house and she can do the 'f**k' she wants. She also blasts him saying that he does not have any manners of talking to women. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan takes a dig at the 'control freak' of the house? Fans left wondering whether it's Divya Agarwal or Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal retorts saying that it is not only women who need to be respected. The situation is so reminiscent of what happened between Sidharth Shukla-Asim with the ladies Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the show over cooking. Fans are wondering if Shamita Shetty is playing the 'woman card' which is one of the highlights of Bigg Boss. Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty also had a misunderstanding about food wherein the former said that she will not eat food. Later, they patch up! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal will be the most controversial contestants on the show? Vote now