Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty fumes and shows off her possessiveness as she finds Divya Agarwal's lip balm in Raqesh Bapat's pocket

It looks like Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are the confirmed lovebirds of the season. The two are inseparable inside the house. In fact, Raqesh Bapat has been seen flirting with her. The housemates are now teasing the duo. Outside fans have named them #ShaRa. In the latest episode, we can see that Shamita is quite possessive about Raqesh Bapat. The members were seated in the living room and a lip balm fell from his pocket. Pratik Sehajpal picked it up and made an announcement that Shamita's lip balm is with him. Everyone started teasing him and he said it belonged to Divya Agarwal and not Shamita. Divya Agarwal said she had an extra one, which she gave to Raqesh as his lips felt dry. Shamita Shetty did not look pleased and said that she sacrificed the letter sent by her family for Bapat. People began teasing them and she said that she was not his girlfriend. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan opens up on Karan Johar being called biased; says, 'Audience is seeing everything' [EXCLUSIVE]

Divya Agarwal remarked, "Agar GF ban jaaogi toh bhi acchi lagogi." Raqesh Bapat also asked her if something can actually happen between them. She said she did go out in the real world and see. As soon as Divya Agarwal left the place, Shamita said she is upset that he took lip balm from someone she is not friends with. She said she did not expect him to be friends with her. Raqesh laughed initially but apologised to her. Even Neha Bhasin tells her to forgive and trust him. She again says that she does not like Divya Agarwal at all. He says he just took a lip balm from her. Shamita says she has enough makeup and could have given him. She says that men do not understand that such small things matter a lot to women. Raqesh Bapat kisses Shamita Shetty 4 times to win her over. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Shamita Shetty is trying to dominate Raqesh Bapat inside the house? Vote now