Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets age-shamed by Akshara Singh, 27, who says, 'Mummy Ki Umar Ki Hai' — watch video

Shamita Shetty's age has become a huge topic inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Some days back, we saw Akshara Singh and Urfi Javed age-shaming her. In fact, one of them coolly said that she was far older than her actual age of 42, and hinted that she might be 46-48. Akshara Singh and Urfi Javed said that she is old enough to be their mothers. It looks like the age-shaming of Shamita Shetty is not going to end soon. A new clip has come where Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal and Moose Jattana are discussing Shamita. Akshara Singh says the way she behaves with people is not like a mom should behave. They call her the mother of the house. Now, Akshara Singh is 27. We wonder what she means by calling Shetty mother. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt believes he will be amongst the top five [EXCLUSIVE]

These clowns are age shaming #ShamitaShetty and calling her maa ki umar ki hain and bhai agar aisa hain toh maa ki respect bhi toh karo instead of laughing and age shaming her and no one will say Shams is 40 plus years old, she's so fit and cool ??#BiggBoss15OTT https://t.co/OLcPSpjBEe — HeyItsRegina❤ (@ItsRegina____) August 16, 2021

Irony is #ShamitaShetty looks way better than Akshara n moose Age shaming is disrespectful

This shows their attitude towards their elder as well#RubinaDilaik #SidharthShukla #BiggBossOTTlive — ANUSHA (@nushapatra) August 16, 2021

Akshara : #ShamitaShetty meri maa ki umar ki hai... Pratik (says spontaneously) : FACT hain yeh... This y'alls chapri "man". So-called one man army, hero. My ass! These losers don't deserve an ounce of respect.#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT #ItnaOTT #BBOttonVoot — ℛ.♚ (@ItsRidzi) August 16, 2021

As we can see that people are quite upset with how these people are age-shaming the actress. They reminded them that they would also turn 40 within some years and age does not stop. We remember how Sidharth Shukla was taunted for being 40 on many occasions in Bigg Boss 13. Mahira Sharma had said that her mom is younger than him!