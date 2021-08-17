Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets age-shamed by Akshara Singh, 27, who says, 'Mummy Ki Umar Ki Hai' — watch video

Shamita Shetty's age has become a huge topic inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Some days back, we saw Akshara Singh and Urfi Javed age-shaming her. In fact, one of them coolly said that she was far older than her actual age of 42, and hinted that she might be 46-48. Akshara Singh and Urfi Javed said that she is old enough to be their mothers. It looks like the age-shaming of Shamita Shetty is not going to end soon. A new clip has come where Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal and Moose Jattana are discussing Shamita. Akshara Singh says the way she behaves with people is not like a mom should behave. They call her the mother of the house. Now, Akshara Singh is 27. We wonder what she means by calling Shetty mother. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt believes he will be amongst the top five [EXCLUSIVE]
As we can see that people are quite upset with how these people are age-shaming the actress. They reminded them that they would also turn 40 within some years and age does not stop. We remember how Sidharth Shukla was taunted for being 40 on many occasions in Bigg Boss 13. Mahira Sharma had said that her mom is younger than him! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Milind Gaba wants to be Karan Johar's favourite; reveals the purprose of this entry in the show [EXCLUSIVE]
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.