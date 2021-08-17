Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets age-shamed by Akshara Singh, 27, who says, 'Mummy Ki Umar Ki Hai' — watch video

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets age-shamed in a nasty manner by the quartet of Moose Jattana, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba watch video