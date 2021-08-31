Bigg Boss OTT's theme this year is #StayConnected. The housemates had to form connections on the first day and have to move forward in the game with their connections. Until now, fans have loved Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's connection in the house. They both have developed a good bond and some even feel they are in love. Shamita was the first one to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house and she chose Raqesh Bapat as her connection. Since then, we have seen a good friendship between them. and Raqesh Bapat have started realising their feelings for each other. Recently, we saw how after Sunny Leone's task, Raqesh and Shamita were seen lying beside each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat are in love, declare fans - view poll result

Raqesh Bapat held her hands and got emotional about something that happened on this particular day in his life. He said that his life changed after making a particular decision. Shamita asked if it was a positive change or a bad one. Raqesh shared that it wasn't completely a positive change but it did affect him. Shamita told him that he can speak about it more outside the house. Seeing Raqesh Bapat feeling a little low, Shamita Shetty offered to sleep beside him on his bed. The actress clarifies that she is sleeping next to him only because he is feeling low. Raqesh cutely said that he wishes to feel low every day. She also said that she will keep pillows in between them. Shamita joked, "You're not going to put a toe in my section." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT, Kota Factory season 2 teaser is relatable AF, Annabelle Sethupathi trailer is entertaining AF and more

In the episode, Shamita also told Nishant that she did not like the coconut task by Sunny Leone. She said, "Even if I see Raqesh outside, I am very clear about what I don't want in a person. Spending an entire lifetime with someone isn't a joke. I want everything to be organic and feel the butterflies of falling in love. People ask to see the age and be practical but this is how it is." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens call Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh 'the dumbest players'; feel they are ruining their game – view tweets