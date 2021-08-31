Bigg Boss OTT's connection, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have left us all surprised with their adorable chemistry. Shamita was the first one to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house and she choose Raqesh Bapat as her connection. Since then, we have seen a good friendship between them. However, now it seems they have got even more closer. and Raqesh Bapat have started realising their feelings for each other. In the recent episodes, Bigg Boss gave the male contestants a chance to impress their respective connections by doing three different tasks such as cooking a meal, loads of pampering and dinner date followed by a romantic dance sequence. And Raqesh didn't leave a stone unturned to floor Shamita by his romantic side. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT, Kota Factory season 2 teaser is relatable AF, Annabelle Sethupathi trailer is entertaining AF and more

We saw their cute and love-dovey side. Earlier too, they had fights but it was too cute. They fought and argued like husband and wife. Post their fights, we see Shamita or Raqesh trying to make each other understand and end the fight. The best thing about their connection is none of them sleeps before they solve their arguments. Just like them, we feel something is surely brewing between Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana, and , and Pratik Sehajpal. Neha ditched Millind Gaba as her connection and chose Pratik Sehajpal instead. Later, Pratik was seen asking Neha if she has fallen in love with him. Neha denied it and told him that he is in love with her. Both Neha and Pratik are often spotted indulging in playful fights and getting cozy. Nishant also had confessed that he likes Moose and he would want to have a connection with her outside the house.

However, amongst them, fans feel that Shamita and Raqesh are in love. 73% of people have voted for Raqesh and Shamita while 14% have voted for Nishant and Moose. The rest 13% have voted for Pratik and Neha.