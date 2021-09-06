Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh's double elimination from the Bigg Boss OTT house has irked their fans a lot. The two were evicted on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with who had surprised everyone with his announcement that there would be not one but two eliminations. And while fans have been slamming the makers of their alleged unfair elimination, the Khabri, who keeps sharing inside updates on Bigg Boss, has claimed that the show has been scripted for eliminations and nominations. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli's glamourous avatar for the show will set your hearts on fire – view pics

After Millind and Akshara's elimination, the Khabri argued that there was no elimination last week because had received the least number of audience votes. The Khabri then stressed that Bigg Boss OTT is scripted as the makers are deciding eliminations and nominations as they wish. "#BiggBoss Eliminated #AksharaSingh and #MilindGaba this week. Last week there was no elimination because #NehaBhasin received least votes. #BiggBoss is well Scripted show for Eliminations and Nominations, they decide eliminations and nominations as they want to," The Khabri tweeted. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Money Heist season 5 sets screens on fire, Helmet gets a thumbs up, Neha Bhasin turns emotional on Bigg Boss OTT and more

#BiggBoss Eliminated #AksharaSingh and #MilindGaba this week Last week there was no elimination because #NehaBhasin received least votes#BiggBoss is well Scripted show for Eliminations and Nominations, they decide eliminations and nominations as they want to — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 5, 2021

The Khabri then went on to claim that and Raqesh Bapat have been promised straight entry to Bigg Boss 15, hosted by , in their contracts. It is perhaps the reason why they have not been eliminated till date. The Khabri said that Akshara's elimination was reportedly important for the makers to give Shamita or Raqesh a safe passage to Bigg Boss 15. "Eliminating #AksharaSingh was every important for @biggboss this week. If they didn't, #ShamitaShetty or #RaqeshBapat won't get entry into #BiggBoss15 as they were promised in Contract because they were getting very less votes than Akshara," read the tweet. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli to enter the house again? – here’s what we know

Eliminating #AksharaSingh was every important for @biggboss this week If they didn't, #ShamitaShetty or #RaqeshBapat won't get entry into #BiggBoss15 as they were promised in Contract because they were getting very less votes than Akshara@EndemolShineIND@ColorsTV@VootSelect — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 5, 2021

It remains to be seen if these claims made by The Khabri turn out to be true or not.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT till now was all about the game of connections but finally all connections in the house are dissolved and now it's time for the contestants to play solo. Bigg Boss announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game, as per their thoughts and strategy.

The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house. Well initially Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty seemed to be sharing a good friendship. Though the connection was often seen fighting but also making up the very next moment. All contestants - Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal - will further play their individual game.