Bigg Boss OTT: 'Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat promised entry to Bigg Boss 15 in contract; show is scripted for elimination and nomination,' claims the Khabri

While fans have been slamming the makers of their alleged unfair elimination of Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh, the Khabri, who keeps sharing inside updates on Bigg Boss, has claimed that the show has been scripted for eliminations and nominations.