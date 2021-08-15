Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed – which contestant should get eliminated from the show? Vote now

Well, the first week of Bigg Boss OTT has just concluded and we saw all the contestants going all out to give us masala content and making sure that their presence is appreciated by the audience. Now, talking about the crucial thing, which is the elimination of the show, Urfi Javed, and Raqesh Bapat have been nominated this time. While Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana were also in this list but they got saved after their performance in the entertainment task. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin locks lips with Ridhima Pandit and Akshara Singh to win Statue task

While Urfi Javed got nominated because Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her and joined Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty and Raquesh Bapat got nominated when they refused to perform one of the tasks given by Bigg Boss. Though it is quite interesting to see Raqesh and Shamita in the nomination list as they become the new 'Boss Man' and 'Boss Lady' in the last episode of the show. As viewers, we would like to know your opinion that among these contestants, who do you think should get eliminated from the show through your votes... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans nominate Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat for this week's elimination; Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Urfi Javed too in danger zone

<span class="relatedarticlelink 2-6">Also Read - <a class="relatedarticlelink" href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/entertainment-news-ott-news-tv-news-bigg-boss-ott-millind-gaba-pratik-sahejpal-shamita-shetty-and-more-did-you-know-which-contestant-has-the-most-fan-following-1893459/" onclick="trackThisEvent('StoryTimeline','Third')">Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba, Pratik Sahejpal, Shamita Shetty, and more – did you know which contestant has the most fan following?</a></span> </p><div class="innner_para_adv_blk" id="Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250"></div> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="6117e10f90d04f0024bd1bf3" height="452"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

While Shamita Shetty among the nominated contestants have grabbed the limelight for his argument with Pratik Sehajpal, the actress had made a shocking revelation in the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT. She revealed that the co-contestant and choreographer, Nishant Bhat, had once crossed the line with her. The conversation happened between Shamita and Divya Agarwal. Shamita told Divya that after the incident she chose to stay away from him. She said, "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him."

So, who do you think will get eliminated from the show? Vote now.