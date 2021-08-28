The new hot topic of Bigg Boss OTT is the budding romance between and Raqesh Bapat as their closeness has grabbed everyone's attention. While fans are going gaga over their cute antics, in the latest promo shared by makers, we see Shamita giving some cooking instruction to connection to Raqesh post which he asks, “Aur kuch?” To which the actress gives him a cute stare and says, “Come here and give me a kiss right now.” Raqesh comes and kisses on her cheeks and says, "Ye toh always." , who sees all this, gives a cute reaction. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Neha Bhasin plays the victim card almost everytime in the house? Vote Now

In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Shamita Shetty getting jealous after Raqesh consoling Divya Agarwal. Later, when Raqesh walks up to Shamita and asks her if they can talk. Shamita says she does not want to talk and tells Raqesh, 'I just wanted her (Divya) to gather herself.' Shamita angrily responses, 'Why are you giving me an explanation? I am not your girlfriend'. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows

Earlier during a conversation in the house, Raqesh Bapat told Shamita, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera (A connection is developing between us. Now, we look at things with a certain maturity and understanding. I feel a sense of belonging with you)." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Divya Agarwal hits out over Karan Johar's allegations, Shamita-Raqesh, Pratik-Neha find a spot in Salman Khan's show? and more

So, what are your thoughts on Raqesh and Shamita's bond? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.