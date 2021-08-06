Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty to enter the show with special powers? The makers planning a character like Ameesha Patel's Malkin from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss OTT is making helluva lot of news. It seems the makers have finalised the deal with Shamita Shetty as per Peeping Moon.com and Bigg Boss Tak. The show starts from this weekend. It seems Shamita Shetty has agreed to come on board. The makers desperately wanted someone who is in the news. The Shetty sisters have grabbed headlines because of Raj Kundra's arrest. It seems Shamita Shetty will enter the house with a special power. The makers have also approached Mallika Sherawat but she declined the offer. We had seen her for a weekend special episode on Bigg Boss 13. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Anusha Dandekar ends speculations; reveals if she is going to be a part of Karan Johar's show

It seems the role of Shamita Shetty will be like that of Ameesha Patel from Bigg Boss 13. Fans will remember her as Malkin of the house. But Patel's stint was hardly a success. In fact, the whole lot of Bigg Boss 13 delivered more content and entertainment than Ameesha Patel. Shamita Shetty has been a part of Bigg Boss 9 already. The digital version of the show has Karan Johar as the host. The show's format is a bit unclear as of now. The OTT version will continue for six weeks till the main contestants enter the house.

Some of the confirmed names are Riddhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Muskaan Jattana, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan and others. Television hunk and Ridhi Dogra's ex-husband Raqesh Bapat is also a part of the show. Karan Johar has said that the new version will be a more masaledar one. Let us see what happens!