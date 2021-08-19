Bigg Boss OTT: Shardul Pandit of Bigg Boss 14 hits out at those age-shaming Shamita Shetty; says, 'Arey itne jawan ho to bournvita quiz contest mai jao na sab'

Bigg Boss OTT is leaving a bad taste in the mouth for various reasons. From age-shaming to making fun of periods and mental health, the contestants are crossing the line every now and then. Shamita Shetty has been called out for her age by a number of people. The worst have been Akshara Singh and Urfi Javed who went to the extent of saying that she is old enough to be their mother. Akshara also said that Shamita Shetty was almost 47-48 years old, which many found offensive. Now, Shardul Pandit has come to the defence of Shamita Shetty. He has taken a jibe at everyone who believe they are kids in front of Shamita Shetty. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: As we enjoy Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan's chalet pictures go VIRAL

What’s with age shaming @ShamitaShetty . Saw a clip where contestants are making fun of her and saying “mummy ki umr ki hai” to? Someone said “mummy aisa karti kya”? Arey itne jawan ho to bournvita quiz contest mai jao na sab. #BiggBoss15OTT #shamitashetty — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) August 19, 2021

Now, fans have come to the defense of Akshara Singh and the rest. They have pointed out that Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin always demand respect saying that they are much older in age. So, it is not unusual for these girls to raise the matter every now and then. Check out the tweets here...

And what about Shamita Shetty she wants respect bcz she was 20 years older than others ? — ROHIT? (@_Ultimate_beast) August 19, 2021

It's all about how you're saying it. Shamita saying that she's 20 years older than xyz and Akshara saying "mummy ki umar ki hai", "ab mausi kuchh nahin bolegi, mummy ki umar ki hai na, toh mausi hui", how can you even compare this? Akshara is making fun of Shamita's age and + — . (@zoyahussain__) August 19, 2021

please see entire show neha and Shamita keep saying they are older and need to be respected — Scorp04 (@Scorp041) August 19, 2021

Hahah #AksharaSingh ki ek line Mai le li Aapne ??? — Aye Shivani ? (@ooye_Shivu) August 19, 2021

People who watch the show will know that such things are not unusual. We have seen people like Sidharth Shukla and Kashmera Shah being shamed in the past. Who can forget the moment when Mahira Sharma called Rashami Desai an aunty on the show?