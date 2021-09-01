The connection in Bigg Boss OTT, which is actually grabbing our attention is of and Raquesh Bapat. While their PDA is garnering mixed reactions from fans, Shamita Shetty's latest action to save Raqesh Bapat from the nomination, where she tore her family letter won everyone's hearts. Apart from audience, actress and sister to praised her actions. A clip of that was uploaded on Shamita's Instagram account, where she said, "Maine apne aap ko nominate kiya hai isliye maine chitti faad di hai (I have nominated myself so I tore my letter)." Shilpa commented on that video as she wrote, "Sooooo proud my Tunki @shamitashetty_official." Also Read - Say what! Jaya Bachchan once compared Abhishek Bachchan to Bigg Boss OTT's Raqesh Bapat; 'look out for this guy, he’s your competition'

Earlier during a conversation in the house, Raqesh Bapat told Shamita, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera (A connection is developing between us. Now, we look at things with a certain maturity and understanding. I feel a sense of belonging with you)."

He also opened up about his divorce with Ridhi Dogra and told Shamita that he developed anxiety attacks after his divorce and the demise of his father. It seems he did not sleep for two weeks at a stretch. His mother and sister felt very worried for him as he was on the "verge of breaking". Well, it will be interesting to see how the relationship develops between the duo in the upcoming days.