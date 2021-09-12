It looks like Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's budding romance is going to be clipped even before it can properly take flight. In last night's episode (11th Septermber) of Bigg Boss OTT itself, the seeds of discord between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appeared to be sown after started taking digs at the latter over losing the plot, post which Shamita kept urging him to let him in more, but Raqesh responded by saying that he's content with being how he is and that he doesn't need anybody else to fight his battles despite Shamita insisting that she does it out of a sense of fierce loyalty. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Did the other housemates unfairly pick Divya Agarwal as 'the weakest contestant'? VOTE NOW

Raqesh Bapat then appears to deliberately change the course of conversation by randomly encouraging Divya Agarwal during her punishment task after keeps questioning why he shuts himself down before her and complains about his calling her "bossy" in the previous episode. In fact, that's where the first signs of friction between the two appeared and Twitter, too, lit up with support for Raqesh from both fans and fellow TV celebrities, who felt that Shamits merely wants a guy whom she can control.

Now, as per Bigg Boss Khanbri – a popular and trusted Twitter handle since years about all things on the controversial reality – Raqesh Bapat will be utright declaring in the next episode of Bigg Boss OTT that he isn't interested in someone like Shamita Shetty as a future partner for himself, romantic or otherwise. Watch their video below:

Well, tonight's Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT is certainly going to be quite spicy to say the least.