Bigg Boss OTT: SHOCKING SPOILER! Raqesh Bapat declares he DOES NOT WANT Shamit Shetty as his life partner

The seeds of discord between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appeared to already be sown after Neha Bhasin started taking digs at the latter over losing the plot, post which Shamita kept urging him to let him in more, but Raqesh responded by saying that he's content with being how he is and that he doesn't need anybody else to fight his battles