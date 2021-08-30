Bigg Boss OTT has completed 3 weeks and host took a moment to announce the second half of the controversial reality show on Sunday Ka Vaar episode. While Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba and Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana have been building their connections, it is only Divya Agarwal who has been roaming inside the house without connection after Zeeshan Khan's sudden eviction. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans thank Sunny Leone for motivating Divya Agarwal by saying that she is being liked outside – view tweets

Karan Johar reiterated on Sunday Ka Vaar that contestants need their connection to move forward in the game while speaking to who appeared as a guest. However, the filmmaker gave a benefit of doubt to Divya saying that she might reach the finale as a sole warrior.

But going by the activities that have been taking place inside the house, it seems like there's nothing much left for Divya to keep going on the show. Though she has been trying to interact with her fellow housemates, it seems like an uphill task for Divya to put up a steady fight with other connections. A demotivated Divya was even seen requesting KJo to send someone inside the house as her connection so that she could also participate and enjoy the tasks like her contemporaries.

While there are still 3 more weeks to go till the show moves to 's Bigg Boss 15, we decided to ask the audience if Bigg Boss should send a wildcard contestant to be paired with Divya as her new connection to help her move forward in the game.

