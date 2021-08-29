Ever since has ditched Millind Gaba to form a new connection with Pratik Sehajpal, her equation with Gaba seems to have taken a massive toll. Millind, who had vowed to support Neha till the end, felt betrayed and called her a 'hypocrite'. Things went south when Millind revealed that he felt uncomfortable when Neha told him a few days ago in the bedroom area that she weren't wearing any undergarments. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Evict Neha Bhasin' trends after Millind Gaba reveals he felt uncomfortable when she told him she weren't wearing any undergarments

It all started when Millind recalled being intimidated by Neha in order to make her eligible for punishment. During a previous task, Millind had passed a nasty comment on her surname by spelling it out as 'Neha Basin'. His comment didn't go well with Neha who had an ugly exchange of words with Millind. They stood so close to each other that Neha informed Millind she could feel his body and told him to move back.

When Akshara Singh too jumped in between and questioned Neha if she was here to feel others' bodies, Millind added that, 'Ye yaha body hi feel karne aayi hai. Kabhi Pratik ki, kabhi Raqesh ki.' Though Neha decided to stay mum over the matter, she lashed out at Millind when he came to apologize to her.

This particular incident was again brought up when Millind was nominating Neha for punishment. He then went on to reveal feeling uncomfortable by Neha's 'not wearing undergarments' comment. Neha hit back at him saying that it was a joke and retaliated by saying that Millind also used to joke about her body parts.

Their ugly exchange shocked the entire Bigg Boss OTT house. Later in private, Moose told Neha that both she and Millind were wrong in their own ways.

Looking at the entire incident, we decided to ask the viewers if they feel Millind should have discussed his feelings to Neha in private because of the equation they shared or the composer did the right thing by saying it loud in front of all the housemates.

