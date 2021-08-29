Bigg Boss OTT: Should Millind Gaba have told Neha Bhasin about feeling uncomfortable by her 'not wearing undergarments' comment in private? Vote now

Looking at the entire incident, we decided to ask the viewers if they feel Millind Gaba should have discussed his feelings to Neha Bhasin in private because of the equation they shared or the composer did the right thing by saying it loud in front of all the Bigg Boss OTT housemates.