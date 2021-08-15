Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka #SidNaaz have a massive and crazy fan following. The two of them left us in awe of their cute chemistry in Bigg Boss 13. Fans eagerly wait to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz together on-screen and today it is finally happening. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house today. The news of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's arrival on Bigg Boss OTT has taken social media by storm as #SidNaazOnBBOTT has been trending throughout. After the launch of their film Silsila SidNaaz Ka’, the romantic-Jodi will not just be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Voot. The power couple will enter the house over the weekend and will also have a brief interaction with sassy and witty host – Karan Johar. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha cheer for their Kumkum Bhagya co-star Zeeshan Khan – watch video

Sidharth Shukla on entering the house said, "Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it's given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn't have been the way it was without Shehnaaz's and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly!! Today once again, I'm entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best-friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar."

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about their entry in Bigg Boss OTT. She said, "Bigg Boss has given me a lot. A new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Sidharth Shukla." It will be super-fun to watch Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss after 2 years. Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Urfi Javed have been nominated this week.