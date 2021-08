Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar, August 22, LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar slams Zeeshan Khan over his 'ladki ka victim card' and 'ladki ko dayre mein rehna chahiye' comments Two weeks are over since Bigg Boss OTT started and today we have a Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Hina Khan and Rakhi Sawant will be seen as guests on the show. Here's a look at all the updates.