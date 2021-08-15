Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Who will get evicted from the show?
While the first week of Bigg Boss OTT concluded on an entertaining note, in today's Sunday Ka Vaar update, we will see Karan Johar sharing his thoughts about the opening week of the show. We will also see one of the contestants getting eliminated and Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill making special entry in the show.
While the first week of Bigg Boss OTT concluded on an entertaining note, in today's Sunday Ka Vaar update, we will see Karan Johar sharing his thoughts about the opening week of the show. We will also see one of the contestants getting eliminated and Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill making special entry in the show.
Live Blog
Aug 15
th 2021
7:55 pm
Divya Agarwal takes Moose's side in front of Zeeshan and Raqesh
While having a conversation with Zeeshan and Raqesh, Divya Agarwal says that if Neha is matured enough she should support Moose.
While having a conversation with Zeeshan and Raqesh, Divya Agarwal says that if Neha is matured enough she should support Moose.
7:50 pm
Divya tells Zeeshan to stop being Neha's bodyguard
In the next frame, we see Divya telling Zeeshan that he doesn't want need to be Neha's bodyguard and instead of that he should make an effort to strong their connection.
In the next frame, we see Divya telling Zeeshan that he doesn't want need to be Neha's bodyguard and instead of that he should make an effort to strong their connection.
7:47 pm
Nishant and Moose are saved from the nominations
With over 59 per cent of votes from the audience for their entertainment task, Nishant and Moose get saved from the nominations.
With over 59 per cent of votes from the audience for their entertainment task, Nishant and Moose get saved from the nominations.
7:46 pm
Neha Bhasin says that the trio are playing with her mind
While talking to Ridhima, Neha says that Pratik, Nishant and Moose are playing with her mind.
While talking to Ridhima, Neha says that Pratik, Nishant and Moose are playing with her mind.
7:44 pm
Moose tries to explain her side to Divya Agarwal
In the next frame, we see Moose trying to explain her side about conversation with Neha to Divya Agarwal, which the latters hears carefully.
In the next frame, we see Moose trying to explain her side about conversation with Neha to Divya Agarwal, which the latters hears carefully.
7:40 pm
Neha Bhasin tells that Nishant Bhatt has betrayed her
Later, we see Neha Bhasin shouting on Nishant Bhatt and telling that he has broken her trust.
Later, we see Neha Bhasin shouting on Nishant Bhatt and telling that he has broken her trust.
7:37 pm
Now it's turn for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty
After Nishant and Moose, Raqesh and Shamita takes up the task to entertain the audience.
After Nishant and Moose, Raqesh and Shamita takes up the task to entertain the audience.
7:36 pm
Nishant and Moose mock Shamita Shetty
Later, we see Nishant and Moose mocking Shamita Shetty as the former says that he wants to have 'gluten free' tea.
Later, we see Nishant and Moose mocking Shamita Shetty as the former says that he wants to have 'gluten free' tea.
7:33 pm
Nishant and Moose become Chantu and Bantu
Nishant and Moose turn Chantu and Bantu and explore the 'pagalpanti'of the house. They call Pratik 'no 1 pagal'.
Nishant and Moose turn Chantu and Bantu and explore the 'pagalpanti'of the house. They call Pratik 'no 1 pagal'.
7:30 pm
Entertainment live task
Bigg Boss gives a chance to the nominated contestants Nishant, Moose, Raqesh, Shamita and Urfi to entertain the audience and with their votes they can get saved from the eviction.
Bigg Boss gives a chance to the nominated contestants Nishant, Moose, Raqesh, Shamita and Urfi to entertain the audience and with their votes they can get saved from the eviction.
Load more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1