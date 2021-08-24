Bigg Boss OTT seems to be making news only during the weekends when Karan Johar is coming as the host. The show's contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan in the news. But one complaint that is pervading is that Karan Johar is a biased host. Everyone feels that he favours only Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. As we know, Shamita Shetty is Shilpa Shetty's sister while Neha Bhasin has sung for many Hindi films. Yesterday, Moose Jattana was also heard saying that Karan Johar just does not seem to want to hear to some contestants. Even Zeeshan Khan felt the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba call host Karan Johar 'biased'; say 'He never spoke to any of the boys'

Social media also seems to be in support of the contestant. They feel Salman Khan should come fast and resume the TV telecast of the show. While Salman Khan has also been called out for being partial at times, the criticism of Karan Johar is rather open. Check out the tweets...

Agree wid this #KaranJohar biased host for a reason — Namira Moulvi (@luv3456789) August 24, 2021

Never before players inside have been so vocal about biased hosting of #KaranJohar first it was #DivyaAgarwal then #Zeeshan then #MilindGaba

then #Moose list is growing #BiggBossOTT — Prasad (@Prasad_C_) August 24, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal will not be affected by foam #ShamitaShetty who seems nowhere in the game except sister of #shilpashettykundra,shamita needs to grow up in #BigBossOTT #KaranJohar — Ashok Sareen (@AshokSareen11) August 24, 2021

#BiggBossOTT #BBOttOnVoot #MooseJattana is also saying #KaranJohar is giving so much chance to #ShamitaShetty to speak So many of the contestants feel #KaranJohar is biased

They are expressing it openly too — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) August 24, 2021

This is your thinking didn't you see Sundays episode where classy #ShamitaShetty barked like a dog.Jab #MooseJattana and #NishantBhat kuch kare toh galat.Or baki sab kya dudh ke dhule hai han? I wish you open your eyes and see #BiggbossOTT Nishant is entertaining not irritating — Anamika Mukherjee (@Anamika34208923) August 24, 2021

We can see that people just seem to be disliking his method of hosting the show. Karan Johar should really look into this matter. The nepotism debate has haunted him throughout 2020 and it is just not ending.