Bigg Boss OTT seems to be making news only during the weekends when Karan Johar is coming as the host. The show's contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan in the news. But one complaint that is pervading is that Karan Johar is a biased host. Everyone feels that he favours only Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. As we know, Shamita Shetty is Shilpa Shetty's sister while Neha Bhasin has sung for many Hindi films. Yesterday, Moose Jattana was also heard saying that Karan Johar just does not seem to want to hear to some contestants. Even Zeeshan Khan felt the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba call host Karan Johar 'biased'; say 'He never spoke to any of the boys'
Social media also seems to be in support of the contestant. They feel Salman Khan should come fast and resume the TV telecast of the show. While Salman Khan has also been called out for being partial at times, the criticism of Karan Johar is rather open. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal was right in breaking his connection with Akshara Singh? Vote Now
We can see that people just seem to be disliking his method of hosting the show. Karan Johar should really look into this matter. The nepotism debate has haunted him throughout 2020 and it is just not ending. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Shamita Shetty really dominating? Here’s what fans believe – view poll result
