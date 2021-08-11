Bigg Boss OTT: The first nominations of the season to be done by the audience live – read deets

Bigg Boss OTT will see its first live nominations today. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year.