We are all enjoying watching Bigg Boss OTT 24/7. The show is winning hearts and the contestants are doing everything possible to maintain their place in the show. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. The show is themed around #StayConnected this time and the contestants have to play in pairs. While all housemates have their partners, Divya Agarwal has been left alone without a connection and also nominated in the first week. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to know who will be nominated in the first week itself. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat REVEALS only ex-wife Ridhi Dogra knew about him participating in the show apart from his family

And how will the nominations take place is the biggest question right now. However, in Bigg Boss OTT as informed earlier will have the audience playing an important role. Yes, as per The Real Khabri, there will be live nominations done today at 3 pm by the audience themselves. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge BFF Mayur Verma to enter the show as a wild card? The actor REACTS

#BiggBossOTT Live There will Live nominations at 3PM Done by audience on @VootSelect Be ready — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) August 11, 2021

Well, if this is true then it surely would be a fun thing to do. Recently, there have been reports that TV actor and Shehnaaz Gill's suitor in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Mayur Verma is in talks with the Bigg Boss OTT makers to enter as a wild card. In an interview with ETimes, Mayur Verma said that he was approached earlier but things didn’t materialize and now they are keen to make him a wild card with some amazing twists. He said that soon after the first elimination he will make an entry. Mayur Verma has been a part of TV shows like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Jeannie Aur Juju and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal will be the most controversial contestants on the show? Vote now