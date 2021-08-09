Bigg Boss OTT: This is what fans felt about Shamita Shetty calling Pratik Sehajpal 'Korean' on the first day of the show — read tweets

Bigg Boss OTT is here. It looks like all the contestants have got the memo right, which is to dish out loads of drama. Yesterday, we met all the contestants and host Karan Johar. Pratik Sehajpal is someone who seems to have made a lot of news. He comes across as savage and hot-headed, which makes him perfect for the show. Yesterday, when Shamita Shetty got acquainted with him she said he looks Korean. Well, the actress said that she is into K-Pop and felt that he had the looks we see in the industry. He was not amused and asked her how she meant it exactly. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sahejpal and Divya Agarwal – who do you support after the premiere night's nasty fight on Karan Johar's show? Vote now

People watching the show pointed out Pratik Sehajpal called her out. They said that Shilpa Shetty won Big Brother in the UK after getting a lot of sympathy for the racist comments she had to endure. Check out the tweets here...

#ShamitaShetty likes kdrama and k-pop and I relate with her lol.I have seen her previously in Bigg Boss and she's really nice. And I don't think anyone should shame her for her family's controversy. Let's see how the voting goes.#BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss — m a z e ⁷ ? (@ilsvxjk) August 9, 2021

#ShamitaShetty complimented #PratikSehajpal as kpop pratik lil bit react

when choose karne ki bari ayi shamita told inko nei chunungi

pratik asked if u like kpop,complimented me then why u dint choose? contradiction

kjo is protecting shamita#BBOTT #BiggBossOTT — Opsora (@Being_romeli) August 8, 2021

Interesting how #ShamitaShetty was called out for a racist comment on opening night when her sister #ShilpaShetty walked away with a Big Brother win because of racist comments on her. — BBCan Asli Stan (@AsliBigg) August 8, 2021

But he is Indian.. Usko chinese and Korean bolna hi kyun hai??? Kamaal karte ho aap bhi... Ye india hai korea nehi hai.. #PratikSehajpal #BiggBossOTT — Boombaam Addicted (@indranil8598) August 9, 2021

Sabko tumhari jaisi kyun mante ho??? Sab ko Korean and Chinese logon se problem hai. And Uska bhi ye chinese word k sath past trauma raha hoga.. Bachpan mein usko koi mazak uraata hoga.. #PratikSehajpal #BiggBossOTT — Boombaam Addicted (@indranil8598) August 9, 2021

Why???? He was straight forward isiliye??? Oh really??? Why??? Usko korean bol de... Usko stalker bol de... Uske career ko downgraded bol de chalega??? . Divya ne uske ak message ka reply nehi kia to kya woh bolega nehi??? Uske haq nehi banta????.... #PratikSehajpal #BiggBossOTT — Boombaam Addicted (@indranil8598) August 9, 2021

We can see that Pratik Sehajpal has created quite a stir inside the house. While many have find OTT already let us see how he revs up matters!