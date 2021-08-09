Bigg Boss OTT: This is what fans felt about Shamita Shetty calling Pratik Sehajpal 'Korean' on the first day of the show — read tweets

Bigg Boss OTT is here. It looks like all the contestants have got the memo right, which is to dish out loads of drama. Yesterday, we met all the contestants and host Karan Johar. Pratik Sehajpal is someone who seems to have made a lot of news. He comes across as savage and hot-headed, which makes him perfect for the show. Yesterday, when Shamita Shetty got acquainted with him she said he looks Korean. Well, the actress said that she is into K-Pop and felt that he had the looks we see in the industry. He was not amused and asked her how she meant it exactly. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sahejpal and Divya Agarwal – who do you support after the premiere night's nasty fight on Karan Johar's show? Vote now
People watching the show pointed out Pratik Sehajpal called her out. They said that Shilpa Shetty won Big Brother in the UK after getting a lot of sympathy for the racist comments she had to endure. Check out the tweets here...
We can see that Pratik Sehajpal has created quite a stir inside the house. While many have find OTT already let us see how he revs up matters!
