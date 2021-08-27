Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin find a spot in Salman Khan's show? [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss OTT is making news of late. There are many who are finding this OTT version openly biased. We saw how Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin were crowned the Boss Man and Boss Woman last night. On the other hand, there is a lot of focus on the couple, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. It is evident that Raqesh Bapat is contributing more content on the show after being told that he was just whiling his time. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal has been ensuring that he is getting footage from day one. The young man made headlines with his temper issues and now it is his chemistry with Neha Bhasin that people are talking about. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Divya Agarwal should have stopped Zeeshan Khan from getting into a physical fight instead of crying later? Vote Now

We heard some buzz from our sources that the makers are very keen to have couples in Bigg Boss 15. This is why there has been a scramble to make connections inside the house. It seems contestants have got an inkling, which is why they are in a mad rush to make connections or start that love angle. There are also whispers on how Shamita Shetty is getting preference. Well, she has been a former contestant in the first place. "Let us see if Raqesh Bapat also makes it to Bigg Boss 15 after this new love angle," said a source. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 18, Live Updates: Zeeshan Khan gets eliminated after physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal

The OTT version has contestants like Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana, Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhatt, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Fans are not liking it as much as the TV format. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Akshara Singh crossed the line with her nasty 'bas taang kholna aata hai' remark on Neha Bhasin? Vote Now