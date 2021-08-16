Bigg Boss OTT's first Weekend Ka Vaar with proved to be entertaining and how. The host spared no one and gave a piece of his mind to all. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed became the first one to get eliminated from the show. The actress was shown the door due to less number of votes. While many of her fans called the decision unfair and trended #BringbackUrfi on Twitter, the actress made sure to connect with her fans after she reached home. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill recreates ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ with host Karan Johar and BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode – view pics

She made her first post on Insta stories, thanking all her fans for giving her enormous support. She shared a photo and wrote, "Back home. Thank u for enormous support! It was short and sweet! I'm talking about my journey." She then shared a video expressing shock and surprise over how much love she received from her fans. She mentioned that she received a lot of direct messages saying that she deserved to say. Take a look at her post here.

Meanwhile, in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar slammed Divya Agarwal for her behaviour. She had once stated that she does not need to be on the show. To this, Karan Johar slammed her saying, "Tell me, Divya ma'am, you don't need to show why you are here. Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai, this is no party. You all are all playing a game, let's get that straight." The filmmaker also lashed out at stating that he does not care about her if she does not care about the show.

Further, we also saw Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill interacting with the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT.