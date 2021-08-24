Bigg Boss OTT has turned out to be a damp squib as far as viewer engagement is concerned. Urfi Javed was the first to get out of the house. In fact, some people wanted her back as she was a little entertaining out of the rest who were just fighting and fighting. The actress has had a tough journey in the world of entertainment. She revealed how she left her home in Lucknow after her relatives criticized her for being an alleged 'porn star'. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: The chorus of biased host Karan Johar grows louder inside the house as Moose Jattana hints that he's partial

Urfi Javed told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "I was not even in college, I was in the eleventh standard. It was tough because I didn't have my family's support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a porn star. They wanted to check my bank account, expecting to find crores." It seems her decision to join the entertainment world was frowned upon by many. Urfi Javed added that her father was physically and mentally abusive, which led to her breakdown.

Urfi Javed further said, "I couldn't remember my own name, people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through." The actress spoke about how she was victim-shamed and not allowed to have a voice as she was a woman.

She told the RJ, "Even my father victim-blamed me, I was not allowed to say anything, all I could do was suffer their torture, I was always told that girls don't have a voice, that only men are allowed to make decisions. I didn't know I had a voice, but when I left my house, it took me so long just to survive."

Over the years, she has worked in shows like Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Puncch Beat Season 2.