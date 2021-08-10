On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT Premiere took place. It truly was an OTT premiere of the controversial TV show. introduced to the contestants one by one. For the unversed, currently locked inside the house are celebrities such as Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Rakesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Pandit, and . Before they entered the house, BollywoodLife.com had got in touch with the contestants for a little chat. One of the contestants that we spoke to was Urfi Javed. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan takes a dig at the 'control freak' of the house? Fans left wondering whether it's Divya Agarwal or Pratik Sehajpal

The social media influencer has worked in TV shows such as , Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jiji Maa, Daayan to name a few. We asked Urfi about her memories of shooting with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the Rajan Shahi Show. The actress said, "I know Mohsin Khan for five, seven years. I think so mera pehla dost that Mumbai mein. Main usko pehle see jaanti thi. [He was my first friend in Mumbai. I knew him for a long time.] So, it was just like working with friends." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal compares himself to Sidharth Shukla; 'Uske andar wo baat hai jo mere andar hai' [EXCLUSIVE]

She heaped praises on Mohsin saying, "Bohot achha ladka hai, bohot nek dil ka. Shivangi bhi theek thi. Matlab itna interaction nahi hua. Main bas 10-15 din ke liye thi. Cameo hi tha mera. [He is a very good person, has a good heart. Shivangi was also very nice. I did not get to interact much. I was shooting for just 10-15 days. I had a cameo]." For the unversed, Urfi Javed played the role of Shivani Bhatia, Naira's friends' lawyer. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal will be the most controversial contestants on the show? Vote now

While making an appearance on stage while entering Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Urfi self-proclaiming to be a Lukcnowi version of . The actress impressed not just KJo but also the contestants with her chirpy avatar.