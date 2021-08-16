Bigg Biss OTT kickstarted on August 8 and within one week, the show managed to grab a lot of attention thanks to the contestants. Fights and drama kept the show buzzing all the time. This weekend, we witnessed the first elimination. Actress Urfi Javed was shown the door. Though she did manage to grab screen time when in the show, due to less number of votes, she got evicted. Now, in an exclusive interview with us, Urfi Javed spoke about her journey and more. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal declares herself as the winner; calls the show scripted – watch videos

When asked how does she feel about her one week journey in Bigg Boss OTT, she said, "It feels bad. One week? I think I deserve to go till the end." When asked to describe her short journey in the show, the actress stated that it was entertaining but mentally exhausting too. "Wish I could describe the journey. Mentally exhausting but at the same time very, very entertaining. Mujhe laga meine bohot entertain kiya, meri taraf se jitna de payi. I would describe it as amazing." Was she expecting to get eliminated so soon? She said, "I had not even packed my bags, what more do I say. I did not think that I will get out in one week." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Madly in love' Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill can't stop blushing as they turn into Rahul and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – watch video

Post her elimination, a lot of fans on social media stated that the decision was unfair and she should be brought back. Over receiving so much love from the viewers, Urfi Javed said, "I am so shocked. Matlab pata nahi, kisi ke eliminate hone ke baad unko itna pyaar mile. Twitter pe mere hashtags trend horahe, mujhe messages aarahe ki 'we want you back'. Mujhe almost 99 per cent positive messages aarahe. Socho mein ek hafte mein itna impact kiya hai, ruk jaati toh pata nahi kya karleti (I am shocked. I don't know who gets so much love after getting eliminated. On Twitter, my hashtags are trending. People are sending me messages saying we want you back. 99 per cent of messages that I have received are all positive. Imagine, this was the impact in one week, what would it have been if I stayed for long.)" Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed makes her first post on social media after getting eliminated; has THIS to say about her journey

As it is all about connections in this season, Zeeshan Khan was Urfi Javed's connection when he entered the show. However, when Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to change the connection and opt for Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan broke his connection with Urfi. When asked about the same, Urfi said, "Unko laga Divya zyada popular hai. Mujhse better contestant ho sakti hai. Toh woh ek number ka backstabber, uske andar koi values nahi hai. Dosti ki kadar chodo, Divya ko jo abhi lag raha hai na wo unke saath hai, ek mauka milega Divya ki bali chadha ke aage nikal jayega (He though Divya is more popular so she may be a better contestant. He is one big backstabber and has no values. Without thinking of friendship, he would stab Divya in the back to move forward)."

The incident with Zeeshan has definitely left a bitter taste for Urfi Javed. When asked to name a contestant who does not deserves to be on the show, she immediately picked Zeeshan.