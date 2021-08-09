Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed reveals an unknown aspect of her life that may help her win Karan Johar's show! [Exclusive]

-hosted Bigg Boss OTT commenced last night and it was a very OTT affair. In the premiere night episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw celebrities such as Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, , entering the house. Before they all met Karan and began their journey, BollywoodLife.com had got in touch with the contestants. And one of them was Urfi Javed, the Lucknowi version of . Urfi seemed just eager to enter the house. She couldn't wait to begin her Bigg Boss OTT journey and had no plans as such in place about getting a film with Dharma or so. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sahejpal-Akshara Singh and more – check out the interesting connections to look forward to in KJo's show

When asked about Karan Johar being the host, Urfi revealed that she had had a crush on Karan's character from instead of 's character. The social media influencer revealed the same in the premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT last night too. Further when asked what kind of prep she had done as Bigg Boss tests both physical abilities and mental/emotional strengths of the contestants. Urfi Javed said, "I started martial arts unknowingly hence the physical challenges would not be very difficult." Well, Martial arts require discipline and Urfi, going by her personality when she made her entry on stage, looked quite cheerful yet strong. We would love to see her martial art moves during tasks involving physical agility. When asked how would she cope with the emotional and mental pressure inside the house, Urfi said that people face such challenges every day in their life. So, she doesn't think it would be much different from real-life scenarios.

Urfi Javed impressed Karan Johar and the housemates with her cheerful personality on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT. She picked her friend Zeeshan Khan as her connection to begin her journey inside the house.