Divya Agarwal from Bigg Boss OTT has been trending since last night. This has happened after the Pyramid task. It seems the makers played unfair. Divya Agarwal was pinned down by Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt. Four of them ganged up against her. It was only Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba who came out in support of Divya Agarwal. It is Neha Bhasin who is the Boss woman of the house while Pratik Sehajpal is the Boss Man. Milind Gaba wanted to leave the house as he felt it was clear cheating and he has the fans' support.

Upset, Varun Sood took to social media to call out the makers. He tweeted, "Pushing someone is "hinsa" Two people Pinning someone down is also "hinsa" @Divyakitweet isn't so WEAK! hence she didn't make a big deal about it. She has trained under Pro MMA Fighters. But im again mentioning, pinning down is Hinsa! @justvoot @VootSelect @EndemolShineIND." Yesterday, Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba and Divya Agarwal sat down in dharna against how the game was played. Fans are also fuming with what happened to the lady on the show. After the exit of Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal had an emotional meltdown and was left sobbing. Check out the tweets...

So proud of you Divya? the whole house is against to divya and she fights for her self ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5oIST9ixfR — taehyung (@JadavShikha) August 26, 2021

Pratik and Neha pinned Divya down then Nishant grabbed her hand and they are still in the house, most unfair season ever. But still divya standing tall and strong!#DivyaAgarwal pic.twitter.com/stTeY0niEo — ????? ????? (@Poojasingh_1230) August 26, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal praying for Akshara Gaba. ? not her fan but respect dude. Fought alone with that group of bullies. #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/gVbVq5USLr — Snap... ★ (@prettyychaotic) August 26, 2021

We can see that there is an uproar on how the makers and whole house is ganged up against Divya Agarwal. Let us see how Karan Johar deals with the growing discontent in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.