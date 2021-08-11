Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood posts a cryptic tweet after his name gets dragged in by Divya Agarwal-Pratik Sehajpal; fans say, 'Have some shame bro'

Bigg Boss OTT is turning out to be the battle between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. The two have ensured that they get maximum coverage on the show. The fight started in the kitchen. It seems Divya Agarwal was the first to drag in beau Varun Sood's name. Later, Pratik Sehajpal called both of them fake. During the fight, Divya also said that he would have got a sound thrashing if her boyfriend was inside the house with her. Pratik Sehajpal taunted her saying that the two consider themselves after doing a show like Splitsvilla. Now, Varun Sood has broken his silence on Twitter. He tweeted, "Iss zindagi main itni mehenat kari hai Jaha hum hai bhi nahi waha humare baatein hone lagi hai. Bachpan main sikha tha , hardwork is the key, main aage kaam karta rahunga while you stand there and abuse me. Peace." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge BFF Mayur Verma to enter the show as a wild card? The actor REACTS
Reading this tweet, people have had mixed reactions. They have said that no one has the right to belittle Pratik Sehajpal as well. They also reminded him how Divya and he took Priyank Sharma's name non-stop on Ace Of Space. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal opens up on her game strategy, names THESE two contestants as her favourite from previous season [Exclusive]
We can see that Pratik Sehjapal is developing a strong fan base from day one. The boy seems to be going good so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: SHOCKING! Shamita Shetty REVEALS Nishant Bhat once 'crossed the line' with her
