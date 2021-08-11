Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood posts a cryptic tweet after his name gets dragged in by Divya Agarwal-Pratik Sehajpal; fans say, 'Have some shame bro'

Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood jumps into the bandwagon after his name comes up on the show. Fans remind him of the times Divya and he slammed Priyank Sharma on Ace Of Space