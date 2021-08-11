Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood posts a cryptic tweet after his name gets dragged in by Divya Agarwal-Pratik Sehajpal; fans say, 'Have some shame bro'

Bigg Boss OTT is turning out to be the battle between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. The two have ensured that they get maximum coverage on the show. The fight started in the kitchen. It seems Divya Agarwal was the first to drag in beau Varun Sood's name. Later, Pratik Sehajpal called both of them fake. During the fight, Divya also said that he would have got a sound thrashing if her boyfriend was inside the house with her. Pratik Sehajpal taunted her saying that the two consider themselves after doing a show like Splitsvilla. Now, Varun Sood has broken his silence on Twitter. He tweeted, "Iss zindagi main itni mehenat kari hai Jaha hum hai bhi nahi waha humare baatein hone lagi hai. Bachpan main sikha tha , hardwork is the key, main aage kaam karta rahunga while you stand there and abuse me. Peace." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge BFF Mayur Verma to enter the show as a wild card? The actor REACTS

Peace ✌? — Varun Sood (@VSood12) August 10, 2021

Reading this tweet, people have had mixed reactions. They have said that no one has the right to belittle Pratik Sehajpal as well. They also reminded him how Divya and he took Priyank Sharma's name non-stop on Ace Of Space. Check out the tweets...

Oh woww apka bhi biggboss start hogaya idher??

Apki girlfriend first abused him Pratik* and if he would abuse divya you would be the first one to post about it — pratikinspiration_ (@pratikfanclub_) August 10, 2021

Life mein har koi mehnat karta hai veise hi #PratikSehejpal ne bhi ki hai aur agar show ke start hote hi aapki gf #DivyaAggarwal hi aapka naam leke aayegi toh youknow pratik wo fir chodega nhi kisi ko aur abusing ki baat hi na karo sir aapki gf ne kitna abuse kiya h sabne dekha h — ????? ? (@itsKabir16) August 10, 2021

We all saw what you and divya did in ace of space kept taking Priyanks name and abused him also. Divya also abused pratiks sister who is watching the show. Why the double standards. Trying to influence the audience to your side. This game won't work for too long#PratikSehajpal — Homelander (@Homelan29438702) August 10, 2021

Oh God what a Down market you are. You were good in splitsvilla where you spoke less, martina had a class, i Thought may b you also had, but after being with this so called diviya you also become like her. So negative or aunty jaisi bate. Tu mu khulega aur itana bakwas bolega — Faija Farin (@FaijaF) August 10, 2021

Have some shame bro. Then why you both take priyank name in whole ace of space season who wasn't even in the show. At least divya is here so he can take your name bro and divya was the one who take your name saying you took footage from me and varun — Gokul Bashyal (@GokulBashyal2) August 10, 2021

We can see that Pratik Sehjapal is developing a strong fan base from day one. The boy seems to be going good so far.