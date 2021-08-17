Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood's sister Vedika slams Neha Bhasin for allegedly shaming Divya Agarwal for her 'periods'; calls her a 'bitch of the highest order'

Bigg Boss OTT seems to be getting dirty with every passing day. We cannot better anything else as the fights started from day one. Divya Agarwal who had the support of quite a few lost out on friends after Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, quite a few people have ganged up against her. The fights between Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal have kept viewers hooked. It seems Neha Bhasin in a very sly way made fun of Divya Agarwal when she said that she was having her periods. This has left Varun Sood's sisters Akshita and Vedika furious. They want Karan Johar to notice this on the weekend and take up the matter. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets age-shamed by Akshara Singh, 27, who says, 'Mummy Ki Umar Ki Hai' — watch video

Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the houseguests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal ? #BiggBossOTT@VootSelect

Bitch of the highest order this Neha is — Vedika Sood (@vedikasood95) August 16, 2021

While body-shaming, age-shaming and making digs on people because of their sexual orientation is quite common in Bigg Boss, this is the first time someone has allegedly said something about periods. Divya Agarwal's fans are fuming and want Karan Johar to see this side of Neha Bhasin.

What does she said ? — unpredictable person (@sakshir49061762) August 16, 2021

Pratik and she where having a bitching session n body shamed divya and pratik agreed to that and added his input on that — divya for the win (@Ektamohite3) August 16, 2021

Sorry i don't have thw clip when i was trying to take it. I was not allowed ti screen record it on voot no idea y — divya for the win (@Ektamohite3) August 16, 2021

Neha is a cunning women .. and body shaming is not that simple.. noone would actually talk about it right?? Because it's Divya who cares like mentality people have... it's all because of @karanjohar nepotism... I really hope Divya stays strong ...#DivyaAgarwal — Roshney|lostsoul (@RajanRoshney) August 16, 2021

We have to see if the clip goes viral where Neha Bhasin has said this. If indeed, then it is a new low for Bigg Boss OTT.