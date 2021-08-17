Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood's sister Vedika slams Neha Bhasin for allegedly shaming Divya Agarwal for her 'periods'; calls her a 'bitch of the highest order'

Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood's sister Vedika has hit out at Neha Bhasin calls her a 'bitch of the highest order' for making fun of Divya Agarwal's periods