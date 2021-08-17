Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood's sister Vedika slams Neha Bhasin for allegedly shaming Divya Agarwal for her 'periods'; calls her a 'bitch of the highest order'

Bigg Boss OTT seems to be getting dirty with every passing day. We cannot better anything else as the fights started from day one. Divya Agarwal who had the support of quite a few lost out on friends after Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, quite a few people have ganged up against her. The fights between Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal have kept viewers hooked. It seems Neha Bhasin in a very sly way made fun of Divya Agarwal when she said that she was having her periods. This has left Varun Sood's sisters Akshita and Vedika furious. They want Karan Johar to notice this on the weekend and take up the matter. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets age-shamed by Akshara Singh, 27, who says, 'Mummy Ki Umar Ki Hai' — watch video
While body-shaming, age-shaming and making digs on people because of their sexual orientation is quite common in Bigg Boss, this is the first time someone has allegedly said something about periods. Divya Agarwal's fans are fuming and want Karan Johar to see this side of Neha Bhasin. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Zaved says 'iss contestant se bachke rehna'! Is it Zeeshan Khan, Neha Bhasin or Divya Agarwal? [Exclusive]
We have to see if the clip goes viral where Neha Bhasin has said this. If indeed, then it is a new low for Bigg Boss OTT. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Divya Agarwal is being targeted because she has come out as a strong contestant? Vote now
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.