Akshara Singh and again locked horns with each other inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. It all started when Akshara asked Shamita where she can find the salt box. In her response, Shamita asked Akshara to find it herself. Shamita then started questioning Akshara if kitchen is her department then how did she not know where the salt box is being kept. Akshara looked baffled with Shamita's reaction to her request. And within no time, the two locked horns with each other in the kitchen area. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 8, August 17, Live Updates: Ridhima and Karan get nominated for elimination

While Akshara reasoned that Shamita misbehaved with her first when she just asked for the salt box, Shamita appeared quite adamant saying that kitchen is her department. Both the ladies brought the house down with their heated argument while other housemates were seen trying to diffuse the situation. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Main tumhari naukar nahi hoon,' Akshara Singh locks horns with Shamita Shetty over kitchen duties – watch video

A visibly annoyed Shamita said it out loud that she is feeling irritated by Akshara who replied to her saying that one doesn't become superior just because she can speak a few words in English. She tried to make Shamita realise that she was wrong but the latter was in no mood to listen. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Who was the strongest contestant in the 1st week? Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Ridhima Pandit or Neha Bhasin – Vote now

Akshara then told Shamita that she just can't dominate everyone in the house and dictate what she feels is the right things to do. Shamita looked frustrated and asked Akshara if she is here to dominate. As Akshara replied in affirmation, Shamita just walked from there saying that the audience is keeping a close watch.

And much to Shamita's surprise, the viewers have lauded Akshara for giving it back to her for the latter's 'arrogant' behaviour. They praised Akshara for her courage and the ability to say the truth.

Take a look.

Agar saman #ShamitaShetty ne rakha hai, to usi se puchenge na! Ya kisi aur se? Captain ho, khud ko rakhna tha saman to rakha na. Iske baat if #AksharaSingh asked her where did she kept salt, to isme kaha se chadh gai akshara?#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) August 17, 2021

#AksharaSingh was damn calm when she asked #ShamitaShetty where did shamita kept salt She dint screamed nor she was arrogant while asking, its shamita whos fruatrated tat her n her teams decisions are rejected by audience Good tat akshara gave bk. #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) August 17, 2021

#AksharaSingh - "isko kehte hai yar ka gussa bhatar pe" ??? Damn shes good in her one liners. Quotes to banegi is season.#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) August 17, 2021

#AksharaSingh ko bhi bola gya " She's behaving like pratik's mother ".

Voh nahin dikha apko? Aur BB12 mein bhi KV ko chachi kaha jata tha becuz of his behavior.

Akshara usi way mein bol rahi kyuki Shamita ko sabki mausi aur Mammi banne ka bahut shauk hai.#AksharaIsTheOTTBoss https://t.co/CdxkOlIQu2 — OTT ? (@Rest_And_Peace_) August 17, 2021

Then did you saw when Shamita status shamed them?? Did u saw when Shamita called Akshara Pratik’s mother and Pratik her son?? That is also age shaming. Age shaming is wrong. Akshara is wrong. But shamita b koi dhudh ki dhuli nahi hai.?‍♂️ — Karandeep (@karanthind89) August 17, 2021

Shamita also does age shaming 20 year old ki bacchi is also age shaming. What is wrong in mummy? Shamita also called akshara pratiks mummy when they know that he's emotionally attached to his mother. No one is right. Shamita again she is like he doesn't know how to talk to a girl — Homelander (@Homelan29438702) August 17, 2021

