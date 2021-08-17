Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty again locked horns with each other inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. It all started when Akshara asked Shamita where she can find the salt box. In her response, Shamita asked Akshara to find it herself. Shamita then started questioning Akshara if kitchen is her department then how did she not know where the salt box is being kept. Akshara looked baffled with Shamita's reaction to her request. And within no time, the two locked horns with each other in the kitchen area. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 8, August 17, Live Updates: Ridhima and Karan get nominated for elimination
While Akshara reasoned that Shamita misbehaved with her first when she just asked for the salt box, Shamita appeared quite adamant saying that kitchen is her department. Both the ladies brought the house down with their heated argument while other housemates were seen trying to diffuse the situation. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Main tumhari naukar nahi hoon,' Akshara Singh locks horns with Shamita Shetty over kitchen duties – watch video
A visibly annoyed Shamita said it out loud that she is feeling irritated by Akshara who replied to her saying that one doesn't become superior just because she can speak a few words in English. She tried to make Shamita realise that she was wrong but the latter was in no mood to listen. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Who was the strongest contestant in the 1st week? Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Ridhima Pandit or Neha Bhasin – Vote now
Akshara then told Shamita that she just can't dominate everyone in the house and dictate what she feels is the right things to do. Shamita looked frustrated and asked Akshara if she is here to dominate. As Akshara replied in affirmation, Shamita just walked from there saying that the audience is keeping a close watch.
And much to Shamita's surprise, the viewers have lauded Akshara for giving it back to her for the latter's 'arrogant' behaviour. They praised Akshara for her courage and the ability to say the truth.
Take a look.
Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.