Bigg Boss OTT: Was Akshara Singh wrong in picking up a fight with Zeeshan Khan? Here’s what fans believe – view poll result

The poll result is out and 60 per cent of votes said that Akshara Singh was wrong when she started fighting with Zeeshan Khan. While 27 per cent voters held Zeeshan accountable, 13 per cent voters felt both Akshara and Zeeshan were wrong in their own ways.