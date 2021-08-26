Within three weeks, Bigg Boss OTT house has seen everything right from contestants passing personal comments to name-calling. There hasn't been a day when the contestants didn't engage in relentless bickering and ugly fights. One such massive fight that brought the entire house down, took place between Zeeshan Khan and Akshara Singh. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Akshara Singh crossed the line with her nasty 'bas taang kholna aata hai' remark on Neha Bhasin? Vote Now

It all started when Zeeshan asked Akshara to complete her cleaning duties. Akshara refused to do it since she was feeling low adding that she will do it later. Zeeshan warned her that he will throw her luggage if she won't. This triggered Akshara like never before and she started yelling at Zeeshan saying, 'Boss Man hai to baap ban gaye hai mere?' Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens slam Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana and Pratik Sehajpal for Zeeshan Khan's sudden ouster

Akshara then went inside and threw her own luggage and charged at Zeeshan after the latter said, 'chal hatt.' She started screaming at the top of her voice, 'Ladki se baat karne ki tameez sikh. Ghar me maa behen nahi hai?' At one point, Akshara even pushed Zeeshan while other housemates were trying to diffuse the situation. Later, Zeeshan also talked to a camera and said that a woman can play sympathy card even after a man has done nothing wrong. Also Read - Then and now pictures of Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and other Bigg Boss OTT contestants will blow your mind

also addressed this fight on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While KJo punished Zeeshan by not allowing him to sit with his fellow contestants, the host also scolded Akshara for her ugly comments.

We had conducted a poll to know who the audience holds guitly of their actions. Was it Akshara or Zeeshan? The poll result is out and 60 per cent of votes said that Akshara was wrong when she started fighting with Zeeshan. While 27 per cent voters held Zeeshan accountable, 13 per cent voters felt both Akshara and Zeeshan were wrong in their own ways.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.