Bigg Boss OTT: Was Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant approached for the show? The singer answers

Whoa! Bigg Boss OTT will begin on August 8. The reality show will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. It will be Karan Johar who will host the OTT version of the show and later we will see our favourite Salman Khan on TV again. A lof celebrities are in talks with the makers to join the show as a contestant this year. There have been reports that Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has been approached by the makers to enter the house. However, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet Sawant has denied these rumours. He revealed he was not offered the show. Abhijeet Sawant said, "I haven't been approached yet. So if there is any kind of news, it's not true."

He was also asked if he would love to be a part of the show if offered. Abhijeet Sawant said that he has not yet decided anything about it. He shared, "I haven't decided anything. There was no question actually, and there was nothing in my mind either. People are actually more excited, and I have seen many posts (on social media), and people are messaging me too. Whenever I put something online, people keep asking about it, 'when you are going', because you know Rahul was there, but otherwise there is nothing specially that I want to go or something." Talking about the Bigg Boss OTT promo, we saw that Karan Johar revealed that there will be some interesting tasks given to the housemates this season and the audience will decide the punishments.

A few days back, the makers also revealed that singer Neha Bhasin will be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. There have been rumours that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali has also been approached.