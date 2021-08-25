Bigg Boss OTT has become quite popular now. The strategies and plannings by contestants have left everyone surprised. Yesterday's episode came as a shock for all Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh fans. Bigg Boss announced that he is dissolving the existing connections and the contestants have to make new connections. If they would like to stick to their existing connection, they can continue their journey with their original partner. In this game, Shamita, Divya, Moose give hearts to their existing connections. Akshara Singh also gives her heart to Pratik and he accepts it first. Later Neha Bhasin decides to break her connection with Milind. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'We support Akshara Singh' trends after Pratik Sehajpal breaks her heart twice during the connection task – read tweets

She says she will not give her heart to anyone. She had Milind have a fight over it where Neha says he is more connected to Akshara and not her. Milind dismisses these accusations and says he has always been loyal to her. Hearing this suddenly, Pratik changes his mind and decides to break Akshara's heart. After Neha does not give her heart to Milind, Akshara gets up again and gives her heart to Pratik again. But he once again breaks her heart. Later after a long argument with Milind again, Neha gives her heart to Pratik and he accepts it. Pratik's sudden change of decision after Neha's argument made us think it is his strategy. Even Neha Bhasin was not ready to give her heart to anyone but suddenly decided to choose Pratik. After feeling sad for Akshara and Milind, we also saw Pratik and Neha have some good time together. Their decisions looked like it was pre-planned. Well, we thought of asking fans whether they also feel that it was Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's smart strategy to break connection with Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser screams scary, Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar and more

