Bigg Boss OTT is getting better each day. In today's episode, we saw a lot of drama as Bigg Boss announced that he is dissolving the existing connections and the contestants have to make new connections. In a new task called Game of Hearts, the female contestants were supposed to give away their hearts made of cardboard sheet to whom they feel they want to switch their connections with. If they would like to stick to their existing connection, they can continue their journey with their original partner. In this game, Shamita, Divya, Moose give hearts to their existing connections. Akshara Singh also gives her heart to Pratik and he accepts it first. Later Neha Bhasin decides to break her connection with Milind. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser screams scary, Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar and more

She says she will not give her heart to anyone. She had Milind have a fight over it where Neha says he is more connected to Akshara and not her. Milind dismisses these accusations and says he has always been loyal to her. Hearing this suddenly, Pratik changes his mind and decides to break Akshara's heart. After Neha does not give her heart to Milind, Akshara gets up again and gives her heart to Pratik again. But he once again breaks her heart. Later after a long argument with Milind again, Neha gives her heart to Pratik and he accepts it. Akshara gets hurt and gives her heart to Milind. Later she cries thinking of what had happened. Fans are clearly not happy with Pratik's decision. 'We support Akshara Singh' has been trending on Twitter since then. Fans have slammed Pratik and Neha for their game but are also happy for Akshara and Milind. Read the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath REVEALS who will WIN the show and its not Divya Agarwal! Can you guess? [EXCLUSIVE]

