Bigg Boss OTT: Who is the most Over The Top contestant from the past seasons of the controversial reality show? - Vote Now

We are all excited for Bigg Boss 15 OTT to begin. The show's OTT version will be hosted by Karan Johar. The reality show will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. So, finally, it is just 6 days to go for Bigg Boss OTT to begin. A lof celebrities are in talks with the makers to join the show as a contestant this year. However, a few days ago the makers confirmed Neha Bhasin as the first confirmed contestant of the show. The promos of the show have also released which tells us that everything will be over the top this season. Right from the house to our 'Over The Top' host, Karan Johar, everything is going to be super-exciting. Before this amazing season begins, we thought of asking the audience, who according to them was the most Over The Top contestant from the past seasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Five reasons why Karan Johar is the perfect host for the show

Was it Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who was a complete package of entertainment or was it his bestie Shehnaaz Gill? Both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill ruled Bigg Boss 13. Each of the contestants from season 13 was entertaining but these guys stood out. Sidharth was a balance guy who knew when to do what and how to make others dance to his tunes. Shehnaaz Gill was an innocent and sweet girl who played with her heart. She had the magic to win everyone with her cuteness. However, there was no one who can be more 'dramebaaz' than Shehnaaz. If we talk about Bigg Boss 14's winner Rubina Dilaik, all that comes in our mind is 'Boss Lady'. She was a tough girl and the one who will always stand by her friends whenever they need her. Even though she was scolded by Salman Khan many a times, she won the audience's hearts. If we talk of Over The Top contestant, Rahul Vaidya's name also comes to our mind. He was a smart player. Though he did fall weak and left but returned with a bang. Rahul is a complete entertainer and it won't be wrong to say he was the only entertaining factor in Bigg Boss 14. A guy who supported his friend, who fearless kept his point and had the right jokes to crack at the right time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar chooses BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as his inmates; wishes to be trapped in the house without their phones

Over The Top also reminds us of Vikas Gupta. He is known as the mastermind and has been appearing in all the Bigg Boss seasons since season 11. Vikas is the right balance of emotional and practical human. Drama is also something that takes place when Vikas Gupta enters the show. Last but not the least, if we talk about Bigg Boss, we cannot forget our Sherr Khan aka Hina Khan. She did not win Bigg Boss 11 but she is still the most talked about contestant. Hina Khan's journey wasn't an easy one in Bigg Boss 11. She had said so many things about other celebrities and was slammed for it. However, that did not put her down. Instead, she kept growing and learning from her mistakes. Well, not to forget, she was the fashionista of season 11. So, who amongst Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Hina Khan, and Vikas Gupta do you think was the Over The Top contestant? Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bigg Boss OTT's 2nd contestant, Karan Johar as an inmate in Bigg Boss, Cartel trailer is OTT's answer to RGV's Company and more

</p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="61098b4790829300247f7cc3" height="648"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Vote now and let us know.