hosted Bigg Boss OTT has completed its first week with a bang and how. From the first day itself, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal became at loggerheads which was followed by ugly jibes involving their personal and professional lives. Next in line to not get along with Pratik was Ridhima Pandit who is not able tolerate the boy a bit. She recently gave Pratik a peace of mind in front of all the housemates which has further damaged their equation.

too had an emotional breakdown when Moose Jattana made her feel guilty for not washing the dishes properly. She asked Moose not to communicate with her in the house. When Karan Johar asked Neha what's bothering her about Moose, she again cried while explaining to the filmmaker how she was being targeted emotionally. KJo motivated her to bring on the fight and it seems like Neha has already bulked up for it.

Another complex relationship that we witnessed was between Divya and . The two were thought to be on good terms with each other initially. But they have been taking off on each other in the last couple of days. It all started when Divya called Shamita "bossy", to which the latter retorted saying, "I've done three reality shows before and this is my fourth."

Akshara Singh too had her own share of ugly moments with Shamita Shetty and others. She even became the talking point after she addressed Shamita as maasi adding that the latter is of her mother's age.

While the never-ending arguments and drama continues to rattle the Bigg Boss OTT house, we decided to take an audience poll on who among Pratik, Divya, Shamita, Ridhima, Neha or Akshara has come out as the strongest contestant in the first week and might go a long way on the show.

