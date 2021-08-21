Bigg Boss OTT house came crumbling down after Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan locked horns with each other over house duties. It all started when Zeeshan asked Akshara to complete her cleaning duties. Akshara refused to do it since she was feeling low adding that she will do it later. Zeeshan warned her that he will throw her luggage if she won't. This triggered Akshara like never before and she started yelling at Zeeshan saying, 'Boss Man hai to baap ban gaye hai mere?' Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Nishant Bhat for criticising her season 7 win; says, ‘Angoor khatte hai’ – view tweets

Akshara then went inside the threw her own luggage and charged at Zeeshan after the latter said, 'chat hatt.' She started screaming at the top of her voice, 'Ladki se baat karne ki tameez sikh. Ghar me maa behen nahi hai?' At one point, Akshara even pushed Zeeshan while other housemates were trying to diffuse the situation. Later, Zeeshan also talked to a camera and said that a woman can play sympathy card even after a man has done nothing wrong.

It was definitely the biggest fight till date inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, we decided to conduct a poll to know who the majority of the audience feel was wrong or right. Was it Akshara or Zeeshan?

Cast your vote below:

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.