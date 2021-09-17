Bigg Boss OTT will wrap up soon. Now all eyes are on Bigg Boss 15 that is going to start from October 3, 2021. Many are predicting that Divya Agarwal will take home the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. It seems she is a clear winner and the number of votes she is getting is double of what her closest competitor, Pratik Sehajpal is getting. Rumours are Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are kind of assured of a place on Salman Khan's show. As per The Real Khabri, the makers might not take Divya Agarwal on the show as they feel she has not given enough masala in Bigg Boss OTT. Also, it will look odd if she fails to win Bigg Boss 15 after succeeding in the digital format. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh opens up on the time he was jobless before Mahabharat; Karan Kundrra approached for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 and more

Chances of #DivyaAgarwal in #BiggBoss15 R very less as she don't provide enough masala or Content Reputation of #BBOTT will also be on stake if she wins #BiggBossOTT and looses #BiggBoss15 Makers won't like to take this risk.

Still lets see what happens, its just our prediction — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 16, 2021

In fact, he has said that Zeeshan Khan might get a place on Bigg Boss 15 as he did give enough content. Also, Urfi Javed's chances of going in are high as she was out in the first week itself. Pratik Sehajpal is confirmed as he has been the content king of Bigg Boss OTT.

Expected #BiggBossOTT Contestants who could be seen in#BiggBoss15 are #PratikSehajpal for being runnerUp and Content provider#ZeeshanKhan, he was not eliminated on Public votes and #UrfiJaved as she was eliminated in first week and didn't get chance to show her game — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 16, 2021

Let us see if this really happens. As of now, Neha Bhasin is out of the show in a midnight eviction. We have to see who all will go inside. Donal Bisht's name is also coming forward for the show.